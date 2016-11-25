Hackers Attack NSC Website

Tolo News: Hackers who call themselves ‘Hazaristan Cyber Army’ on Friday hacked the website of Afghanistan’s National Security Council (NSC), one of country’s main security bodies. The hackers uploaded the image of a Daesh flag along with the pictures of several Afghan officials including NSC chief Mohammad Hanif Atmar, head of the Afghan intelligence agency Massoum Stanekzai, Gul Nabi Ahmadzai head of Kabul garrison and Abdul Rahman Rahimi, the commander of Kabul police headquarters. Click here to read more (external link).