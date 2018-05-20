Gov’t Urged to Include Sadat Ethnicity in e-NIC

Ariana: Harrakat-e-Islami Afghanistan party on Sunday called on the government to write Sadat ethnicity in the new electronic National Identity Cards (e-NIC) and suggested the word “Afghanistani” as the national identity for all citizens. Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Sayed Mahdi Anwari the head of the political party said that Afghanistan’s Sadat ethnic group will never deny their identity and tie themselves with another ethnicity.Click here to read more (external link).
Related
IT IS FUNNY TO WATCH HOW THE ANGLO/US WAR CRIMINALS ARE HELPING TO FORCE IRRELEVANT AND FRIVOLOUS ISSUES ON PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN- hundreds of thousands of innocent folks have lost their lives or severely injured due to foreign interference dince the collapse of the Doviet Union.
========
===••••••••
These goofy BUNCH are
forcing their master’s agendas and secret motives-they have no good-will instinct towards the rest of the great prople of Afghanistan.
**********
************
***************
*FIRST OF ALL HELP
BRING
PEACE AND REDPECT
TO THE
OPPRESSED REGULAR FOLKS OF AFGHANISTAN
BEFORE CONFUSING YOURSELF AND THE TEST OF THE WORLD IN YOUR IDIOTIC PIPE DREAM.
•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
YOU CALL YOURSRLF “SADAT” WHICH IS A REDPECTABLE ISLAMIC AND THEN YOU BRING DOWN THAT “SACRED NAME” DIVIDIVE AND HARGIL ISSUES UNDER THR LIGHTS KF FOREIGN OVVIPSTIONS AND MASSACRES/ YOU NEED TO SEE A DICTIR !
=======
REALY
I am sorry for the typing errors !
========================
I meant to say:
*****
****
***
**
*
You call yourself “Sadat” which is obviously a respectable Islamic name and then you bring down that very same sacred name by entertaining yourself with divisive, harmful and hateful issues that would bring you right into paths of conflicts with other great ethnic groups of Afghanistan.
==============
============••=
Your unholy motives are clear !
******
You are trying to please your masters- well, I will give you the bad news:
Your master is losing grips and he is going to someday soon leave you all alone by yourself and penniless.
=====
********•••••
~~~~~~~~
>>>>>>>>>>
Wise up man !
===========
===========
THERE ARE MUCH MORE CRITICAL PENDING SOCISLISSUES TO BE ADDRESSED AND RESOLVED-.
PEOPLE, IN GENERAL, ARE PRETTY SMART- THEY KNOW WHST IS GOOD AND BAD FOR THEM; IF ONLY AND ONLY THFY ARE LEFT ALONE AT PEACE.
YOU ARE ALSO CLEARLY SETTING YOUSELF AGAINST THE HAZARA FOLKS IN BAMYAHN PRIVINCE- WHICH COULD ALSO POSSIBLY TURN DIVISIVE AND HARMFUL TO ALL INVOLVED ETHNIC GROUPS.