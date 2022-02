Tolo News: The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) is planning to a launch nationwide census, saying that there is no exact information about the populations living in Afghanistan. “We have finalized a draft and presented it to the cabinet. We are looking for support and the means to conduct the census. Maybe the foreign donors will help, then we will launch the census,” said Faqir Mohammad Ziar, head of the NSIA. Click here to read more (external link).