Weather service issues another warning to flood-stricken Afghanistan

Ariana: Afghanistan’s Meteorological Directorate has once again issued flood warnings for at least 20 provinces across the country valid Friday and Saturday. This comes as Afghans battle an increasing humanitarian crisis made worse by the ongoing floods, which have left over 180 people dead in the past two weeks. On Thursday, the weather service warned that heavy rains and flash floods can be expected across eastern, south-eastern and north-eastern provinces. Forecasters warned that up to 60mm of rain is likely to fall in some already water-logged provinces, including Ghazni, Uruzgan, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Zabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Nuristan, Kabul and Kunar. Click here to read more (external link).

