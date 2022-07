Tolo News: The Ministry of Energy and Water said that Kabul city is facing a water shortage crisis and the level of groundwater has dropped to three and a half meters this year. Officials of the ministry asked the private sector and aid agencies to help the ministry in this regard. “Due to budget problems, we could not start the Lalandar water saving project,” said Azizurahman Aziz, head of the ground water department of the ministry. Click here to read more (external link).