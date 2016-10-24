Water Rights: An Assessment of Afghanistan’s Legal Framework Governing Water for Agriculture

ReliefWeb: “Water is the lifeblood of the people of Afghanistan, not just for living but also for the economy, which has traditionally been dominated by agriculture.” Nearly “80% of Afghanistan’s population derive their livelihood from the agriculture sector.” And, agriculture remains one of Afghanistan’s principal growth sectors. But, decades of conflict combined with deteriorating infrastructures and prolonged droughts have hindered the agricultural sector’s ability to advance. Agricultural development remains largely dependent on weather conditions in any given year. The vast majority (82%) of water for agriculture is derived from surface water sources, which rise or fall depending on rainfall or snowmelt. The remaining 18% is from groundwater sources, which are experiencing rapidly decreasing water levels. Click here to read more (external link).