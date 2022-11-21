Unfinished Dam in Herat Faces Serious Flooding Damage: Officials

Tolo News: Officials of the Pashdan Dam in Herat province said that after a one-and-a-half-year hiatus of construction, most areas of the dam are in disrepair. They warned that if the water in the Pashdan dam is not released soon, floods will destroy the water source. Last year, the flood destroyed part of the structure of this dam. “If water in Pashdan Dam is not released soon, we will witness more damage to the canal walls of this dam, which will result in more expenses,” said Abdul Saboor, procurement manager of Pashdan band construction company. With the halt to the project, 1,300 workers and technical employees of the project have become jobless. Click here to read more (external link).