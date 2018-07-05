Thousands affected by ongoing drought in Afghanistan

International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies: The drought which struck [Badghis] province earlier this year resulted in a shortage of grazing land and drinking water, affecting almost 95% of the farmers who rely on agriculture and livestock as their main source of income and food. Children living within these communities are also affected, having to miss school so that they could find small jobs to help make ends meet and purchase basic household items. Click here to read more (external link).