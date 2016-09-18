The rare Afghan deer that survived wars

BBC News: For more than 40 years people believed the elusive Bactrian deer was extinct in Afghanistan, unsurprising considering the conflict across the country in that time. But then, unexpectedly, in 2013, ecologist Zalmai Moheb and a team of researchers caught a glimpse of one. Their findings were recently published and the IUCN, the world conservation union and keeper of the Red List of endangered species, is also now considering reclassifying the deer, a move that would highlight just how vulnerable the animal still is. Click here to read more (external link).