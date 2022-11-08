Taliban Says Help Is Needed To Reduce Negative Effects Of Climate Change In Afghanistan

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

November 7, 2022

The Taliban-led Afghan government says Afghanistan faces difficulties related to climate change and development assistance from the international community is needed to reduce the negative effects. The Taliban-led government’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says that this year alone Afghanistan has lost more than $2 billion due to the negative effects of climate change. The ministry made the statement on November 7 as the UN’s COP27 climate summit opened in Egypt. The UN’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan, Ramez Al-Kabruf, on November 6 called for urgent and joint assistance to combat the devastating climate changes in the country.

