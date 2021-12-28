Taliban Appoints Mullah Baradar as Head of Natural Disaster Management

8am: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s cabinet meeting has appointed Mullah Baradar Akhund as head of the High Commission for Disasters Management. The cabinet meeting of the (IEA) ordered the establishment of a High Commission for Natural Disasters, headed by Mullah Baradar, the Taliban’s first deputy prime minister on (Monday, December 27th). The High Commission for Disasters Management is supposed to take over the management of the natural crisis in the country. Click here to read more (external link).