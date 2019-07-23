Summer heat threatens people uprooted by drought and war

Doctors Without Borders: Spiking summer temperatures in Afghanistan are threatening some 100,000 displaced people sheltering on the outskirts of the city of Herat. At the same time, humanitarian assistance is being reduced and stores of water are running out. People fled their villages in the provinces of Herat, Faryab, Badghis, and Ghor in northwestern Afghanistan last year during a severe drought and increased fighting between armed opposition groups and Afghan security forces. One year on, the drought is over but continuing insecurity makes it impossible to return to their homes. Click here to read more (external link).