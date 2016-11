Khaama Press: Reports of the epic storm first emerged from the northern Balkh province of Afghanistan and eventually covering other provinces including Baghlan and Sar-e-Pul. There are also reports the epic storm covered the northern Kunduz and northeastern Takhar provinces of the country. The storm cut power in some parts of Balkh province besides closing the main highways connecting Kabul with the northern provinces. Click here to read more (external link).