Snowfall, Torrential Rain, and Flash Floods Forecast in 17 Provinces of Afghanistan

Khaama: The Afghanistan Meteorological Department (AMD) has issued a warning for torrential downpours, snowfall, and flash floods that are forecasted to affect 17 central and northern provinces of Afghanistan. In a newsletter published on Thursday, the meteorological agency of Afghanistan warned that the provinces of Herat, Ghor, Badghis, Faryab, Sar-e-pol, Jawzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Kunduz, Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan, Panjshir, Parwan, Bamyan, Wardak Square, and Daikandi may experience snowfall and heavy rains with flash floods over the next 24 hours. Click here to read more (external link).