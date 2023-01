Tolo News: The State Ministry for Disaster Management on Sunday said rain and snowfall in 20 provinces have closed a number of highways to traffic, including in Bamiyan, Farah, and Sar-e-Pul provinces. “The Kotal-e-Shato area in Bamiyan is temporarily closed to traffic. The route in Chaman district in Farah is closed to traffic as a result of snowfall,” said Hamidullah Misbah, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Environmental News