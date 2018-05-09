Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
May 9, 2018
A strong earthquake has struck a remote region of Tajikistan, with tremors felt in the capitals of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.2-magnitude quake was centered in a mountainous border region near Afghanistan.
In Islamabad and Kabul, people fled their offices and homes.
There were no reports of casualties nor damage.
Earlier on May 9, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of eastern Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan.
Ten students were reported to have been injured when that quake caused a stampede at a school in the northwestern city of Bannu.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Donald Trump worse than Pharaoh.The volcano eruption in Hawaii and the increase of earthquakes in the world in Islam is the end of the world so non-Muslims to convert to Islam immediately before 11.5.2018 to avoid hell.
Donald Trump pire que pharaon.L’éruption de Volcan a Hawaï et l’augmentation des séismes dans le monde en islam c’est la fin du monde donc aux non musulmans de se convertir a l’islam immédiatement avant le 11.5.2018 pour éviter l’enfer