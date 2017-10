VOA News

October 28, 2017

An earthquake struck in a mountainous region in northeastern Afghanistan late Saturday and could be felt in nearby Pakistan.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 5.2 magnitude quake in the Hindu Kush region, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded the temblor at 5.7 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

In October 2015, the Hindu Kush region suffered a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that left nearly 400 people dead.