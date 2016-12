Xinhua:¬†“Its natural beauty, panoramic landscapes, historical monuments, hospitable people and, above all, its peaceful environment, has lured me to Bamyan,” tourist Mohammad Haroon told Xinhua recently. Visiting the site of the giant Buddha ruins and lambasting the Taliban for blowing up the cultural heritage with dynamite, Haroon protested that the hardliner group, by destroying a Buddha effigy, had committed a crime against humanity. Click here to read more (external link).

Related