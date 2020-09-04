No Aid Delivered by Govt in Kapisa: Residents

Tolo News: Flood-hit residents in Nijrab district of Kapisa province on Friday blamed the government for not providing any aid to those affected due to recent flooding in the province. The residents said they have lost all their belongings. Roads and infrastructures were also badly damaged in Nejrab, according to residents. “They took our phone numbers and ID cards, but nothing was given to our families,” said Qamar Gul, a Nijrab resident. Click here to read more (external link).