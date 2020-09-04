No Aid Delivered by Govt in Kapisa: Residents

Tolo News: Flood-hit residents in Nijrab district of Kapisa province on Friday blamed the government for not providing any aid to those affected due to recent flooding in the province. The residents said they have lost all their belongings. Roads and infrastructures were also badly damaged in Nejrab, according to residents. “They took our phone numbers and ID cards, but nothing was given to our families,” said Qamar Gul, a Nijrab resident. Click here to read more (external link).
*Why would they ?????
===
==
=
The main
function
of
the inept government is;
reliable
Kapisa/Panj-Shar
river
water flows
to
the
stationed
Anglo/US hired personnel
in and around
Bagram airbase- no
obligation, whatsoever,
to
the
great people
of
Kahpisa !
*.
*Sorry; meant to say:
****
**
*
Kapisa/Punj-Shayr
river water
flows——-
THE
PEOPLE
OF
“GrREAT KAPISA“
MUST CHARGE
THE
“GOOFY FOREIGNERS”
FOR
CONSUMING FROM THEIR
WATER SUPPLIES !
*
The
contaminated
water reserves
of
Kapisa then falls
into
lower valleys
of
Laghmahn/Nangarhar provinces;
before,
its winding coarse
to
Pakistan’s Indus
and then into
the
Indian Ocean- it
is
truly
a
catastrophe and a shame;
all along !
*
*PURIFY;
THE WATER !!!!!
*
*IT
HAS
A
GLOBAL IMPACT !!!!!
*
Nothing
is
free; but,
*God’s
gifts !
*