No Aid Delivered by Govt in Kapisa: Residents

Tolo News: Flood-hit residents in Nijrab district of Kapisa province on Friday blamed the government for not providing any aid to those affected due to recent flooding in the province. The residents said they have lost all their belongings. Roads and infrastructures were also badly damaged in Nejrab, according to residents. “They took our phone numbers and ID cards, but nothing was given to our families,” said Qamar Gul, a Nijrab resident. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. *Why would they ?????
    ===
    ==
    =
    The main
    function
    of
    the inept government is;
    reliable
    Kapisa/Panj-Shar
    river
    water flows
    to
    the
    stationed
    Anglo/US hired personnel
    in and around
    Bagram airbase- no
    obligation, whatsoever,
    to
    the
    great people
    of
    Kahpisa !
    *.

  4. The
    contaminated
    water reserves
    of
    Kapisa then falls
    into
    lower valleys
    of
    Laghmahn/Nangarhar provinces;
    before,
    its winding coarse
    to
    Pakistan’s Indus
    and then into
    the
    Indian Ocean- it
    is
    truly
    a
    catastrophe and a shame;
    all along !
    *

