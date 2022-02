Ariana: Badghis provincial officials said that more than 90 percent of farmers in the province have been badly affected by droughts but recent rain and snowfalls have been a welcome development for them. “Badghis relies on agriculture. People have suffered losses because of the [droughts affecting] agriculture. Fifty percent of the people have left the districts, and gone to other cities or other provinces,” said Saleh Pordal, head of Qadis district. Click here to read more (external link).