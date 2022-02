8am: The Meteorological Department of the country has warned of heavy rains and floods in 19 provinces. According to the department, Herat, Badghis, Faryab, Jowzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Sar-e-Pol, Ghor, Urozgan, Daikundi, Ghazni, Bamiyan, Maidan Wardak, Baghlan, Panjshir, Parwan, Kunduz, Takhar, and Badakhshan provinces, including Salang highways, are witnessing heavy rains and floods. Click here to read more (external link).