Khaama: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 rocked 98 Km southeast of Faizabad Badakhshan province, and the tremors were felt in Kabul, on Monday, at 10:43 am local time. No causalities have been reported so far; further details are awaited. This is the second earthquake within 10 hours; the first earthquake occurred with a magnitude of 4.0, 69 Km east of Faizabad, Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, on Monday. Click here to read more (external link).