Ariana:¬†Kabul Police said that they have identified 62 locations in Kabul which are the main reasons for air pollution. They will be penalized seriously by the law. Kabul police identified locations like general bathrooms, swimming pools, factories, and living blocks which are said to be the main causes of air pollution in Kabul. They said that they will be fine. Kabul has the highest air pollution in the world… Click here to read more (external link).