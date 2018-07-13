Kabul’s Underground Water Reserves ‘To Dry Up Within Years’

Tolo News: The National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) has warned that underground water reserves in Kabul will dry up within the next 10 years amid an increasing demand and use of water in the capital city. Thirty-two million cubic meters of water is used from Kabul’s underground water reserves every year while the capacity of the city’s water is 29 million cubic meters in a year, head of the authority, Najib Aqa Fahim, said at a ceremony on Thursday. Click here to read more (external link).