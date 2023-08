Tolo News: Residents of Kabul complained of an increase in air pollution and asked the current government to stop the causes of air pollution in the capital. “Afghanistan is at the top of the countries whose environment is polluted,” said Seyar, a capital resident. “When factories start working, their smoke spreads in the air and all the residents in this area suffer,” said Abdul Rahim, a Kabul resident. Click here to read more (external link).