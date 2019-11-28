Kabul Air Pollution will Increase by 50 Percent Over Winter: NEPA

Tolo News: The National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) on Thursday warned that the air pollution in Kabul will increase by 50% over the next four months. According to the National Environmental Protection Agency, the reduction of air pollution in Kabul depends on both the cooperation of the people and the government, because one of the main reasons for the production of smoke and dust is the common use of air-polluting fuels. The burning of coal in iron smelting plants and brick-and-mortar factories is one of the main sources of air pollution in Kabul, the agency said. Click here to read more (external link).