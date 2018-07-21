Illegal Trade Of Herat’s Wild Birds Worries NEPA

Tolo News: According to the head of Herat’s NEPA office, Nasir Ahmad Fazli, smuggling is so prolific that even the Common Myna’s numbers have dropped. Hunting bans have proved difficult to enforce and live trappers target smaller hawks up to eagles, and even the common myna – which belongs to the starling family. According to officials the mynas are smuggled to Iran in large numbers and, according to Relief Web, can fetch $30 or $40 each, where they have a commercial value – as a way of clearing farmland of pests cheaply and effectively. Click here to read more (external link).
