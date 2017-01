Tolo News: Drug addicts living under the Pul-e-Sukhta Bridge in Kabul city said on average two to four fellow addicts are dying each day due to the severe cold currently gripping the capital. The Pul-e-Sukhta Bridge is a well-known location for homeless addicts, who also live there with their families. According to one addict, Rahman, between two and four people die each day. Click here to read more (external link).