Heavy Snowfalls Cut Off Access To Badakhshan Capital

Tolo News: Heavy snowfalls have closed roads in nine districts of Badakhshan province – shutting off access to the provincial capital of Faizabad for the past few days, local officials said on Tuesday. The deputy head of Badakhshan provincial council, Ziauddin Wasiq, said roads have been closed for days and people living in remote areas are stranded. The roads in this northern province are largely dirt tracks which in winter turn into mud tracks that end up being completely snowed over.