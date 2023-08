Ariana: The Meteorological Department has issued an alarming warning of heavy rainfalls forecasted to cause potential hardships in certain provinces of the country Monday. The provinces said to be at risk of torrential rain includes Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunar, Nuristan, Panjshir, and Baghlan. The alert underlines that these provinces could face heavy rain and flash floods and wind. According to the report, as much as 30mm of rain can be expected. Click here to read more (external link).