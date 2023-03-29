Heavy Rains and Flash Floods Affected 645 Families in Afghanistan: UN

Khaama: The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said due to the recent heavy rains and flash floods in seven provinces, at least 645 families have been affected. The organization has said that international aid organizations are assessing the delivery of life-saving aid to the affected families throughout Afghanistan during these difficult times. According to the UN agency, the low budget has restricted the organization’s ability to speed up its vital aid to needy families in the country. Amid the dire economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, natural disasters have added to the problems of ordinary people. Click here to read more (external link).