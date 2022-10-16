Hanafi: Less Rain in North and West Due to Climate Change

Tolo News: Several officials of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] expressed their concerns at the Global Climate Change Week meeting about the negative impacts of climate change on the country. Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second deputy to the prime minister, said during a gathering marking Global Climate Change Week that people have been hurt by floods and that rainfall has been reduced due to climate change in the west, north, and northwest of the country. Click here to read more (external link).

