Ariana: The Ministry of Water and Energy issued a warning of possible floods and rising river levels in some areas of the country for Monday and Tuesday. The ministry said: “On the mentioned dates floods due to rain, melting snow and rising water levels along the rivers might occur in Kokcheh, Takhar, Baghlan, Bamyan, Samangan, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, Kunar and Khost.” Click here to read more (external link).