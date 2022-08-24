formats

Flood death toll rises to at least 182 people in past month

Ariana: The Ministry of State Disaster Management said Wednesday at least 182 people have died and more than 250 have been injured in flash floods in different parts of the country in the past month. According to the ministry, floods have destroyed hundreds of houses, damaged thousands of acres of agricultural land and killed thousands of livestock. In addition, thousands of families have been affected and are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. Click here to read more (external link).

