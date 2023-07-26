Flash Floods Kill 9, Injure 7 in Afghanistan’s Parwan Province

Khaama: At least nine people were killed, and seven others were injured due to flash floods in Parwan province of Afghanistan, a provincial official said on Wednesday. According to provincial government spokesperson Sayed Hekmatullah Shamim, the floods swept through several villages in the Siagard and Shimorti districts on Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, the floods had human and financial losses, including destroying 200 residential houses, 1,000 acres of agricultural lands, 36 km of road, some water canals and scores of animals, Shamim added. Click here to read more (external link).