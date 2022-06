Ariana: Badakhshan officials confirmed Thursday that flash floods in the province have caused widespread destruction and financial losses across Zebak district. According to the head of Zebak development council, Fazal Ahmad Faizi, the worst hit areas in the district were Gul Khana, Dand, Dasht-e-Khan, Now Abad, and Khalkhan villages. He said the floods were triggered by heavy rainfall in the area. Click here to read more (external link).