Flash Flood Kills 1, wounds 10 in Northeast Afghanistan

Khaama: Heavy rains and flood killed one person and hurt more than ten others in the Bangi District of Takhar province, said Qari Mohibullah Nikzad, director for information and culture, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, he added that the natural disaster had human and financial losses. The flash flood destroyed several houses and damaged thousands of acres of agricultural land. The last two weeks were the deadliest regarding natural disasters in Afghanistan. More than 21 people died, and over 100 people were injured due to heavy rains, floods, earthquakes and avalanches, officials said.