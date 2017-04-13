Evaluating 2015 earthquake emergency shelter response to improve future post-disaster

REACH Initiative: In October 2015, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Badakhshan province, leaving over a hundred dead and tens of thousands displaced across Afghanistan’s most mountainous region. The earthquake struck during the lead up to winter, which only exacerbated the need to provide immediate winterized shelter assistance. Given the difficulty of accessing many affected areas, cash grants were distributed by Afghanistan’s Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Item (ESNFI) cluster partners to both completely destroyed and partially damaged households, in order to fund fuel, essential winter NFIs, repairs and reconstruction work. Click here to read more (external link).