VOA News

September 5, 2022

At least six people have been killed by an earthquake that has hit northeastern Afghanistan, officials said Monday. Authorities say the death toll could rise.

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Jalalabad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In June, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan, killing more than1,000 people.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

