Khaama: An earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 jolted the northeastern province of Afghanistan, Badakhshan, on Friday, according to the Volcano Discovery. The tremor’s epicentre was Badakhshan, 16km west of Ishqashim of Tajikistan, felt around 7:19 am local time on April 7. Badakhshan is one of the provinces in the country primarily prone to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, flooding, and avalanches. Click here to read more (external link).