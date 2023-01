Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

January 5, 2023

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) says an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has rocked the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The GFZ said on its website that the earthquake, recorded at 2:25 p.m. GMT on January 5, had a depth of 191 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Hindu Kush region is located in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Province in the northeast of the country.

