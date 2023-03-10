Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.

Khaama: An earthquake with a Richter scale of 4.7 occurred in the Fayzabad province of Afghanistan on Thursday, according to India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake’s epicentre was 140 Km northeast of Fayzabad at 22:01:47 PM. This is the fourth earthquake within a week. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 09-03-2023, 23:01:47 IST, Lat: 36.57 & Long: 72.30, Depth: 140 Km, Location: 166km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” NCS tweeted on Thursday. Click here to read more (external link).