Khaama: The earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Afghanistan’s Faizabad capital city of Badakhshan province on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology of India (NCS). The earthquake’s epicentre was Ishkashim town, Gorno-Badakhshan, Tajikistan and the tremor was felt around 3:33 pm local time with a depth of 130 km. This is the third earthquake within five days that occurred in the Badakhshan province of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).