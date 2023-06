Khaama: On Monday, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitudes jolted the 35 Km Badakhshan province of Afghanistan. The Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around 11:16 am local time, 35 Km south of Ishkashim, Tajikistan, with a depth of 31 km, according to the Indian National Center for Seismology reported on Monday. No causalities have been reported from the province as of now. Click here to read more (external link).