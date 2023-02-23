Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Tajikistan, felt in China

Ariana: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Thursday and was felt near China’s border. The earthquake struck at 06:07 in the morning, with the epicenter located 265 km away from Faizabad in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province. This follows the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Thursday’s quake in Afghanistan was followed by a 5.0-magnitude aftershock among others. No casualties have been reported. Click here to read more (external link).