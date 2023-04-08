Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Jolts Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province

Khaama: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted the eastern province of Afghanistan, Nangarhar, including Kabul, on Saturday afternoon. According to Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Center, the tremor occurred at around 1:37 pm local time, and its epicentre was in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Nangarhar is one of the country’s provinces prone to disaster due to its proximity to the Chamman fault. The earthquake was felt in Kabul capital city of the country. So far, no casualties have been reported. Click here to read more (external link).