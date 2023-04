Ariana: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck 86 kilometers southeast of Badakhshan’s capital Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Monday morning, India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:23 am local time. No further details were available and so for there have been no reports of casualties. Click here to read more (external link).

