Earthquake casualties in Herat’s Zindajan reach over 1,200: UN

Khaama: The United Nations Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated that in the earthquake on Saturday, 1,294 people were killed and 688 others were injured in the Zenda Jan district of Herat province. OCHA reports that there are currently 485 individuals missing, comprising 191 men and 294 women. According to OCHA’s report, six houses, three schools, three kindergartens, and two educational centres in this district have been destroyed, and eight other schools have also been damaged. On Saturday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 shook Herat province. Click here to read more (external link).