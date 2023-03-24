Earthquake and Flash Floods Kill at Least 10 People in Afghanistan

Khaama: State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management of the Islamic Emirate says that due to recent flash floods and earthquakes, at least 10 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured. Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesperson of the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management on Thursday announced the latest update on the number of deaths and injuries from the recent natural disasters in the country. The recent natural disasters have resulted in serious financial and human losses, as a result, roughly 800 houses have been completely destroyed in earthquakes, and more than 100 residential houses have been demolished in flash floods across the country. Click here to read more (external link).

