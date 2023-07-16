Dust Storms Due to Drought Affect Afghanistan, Region: NEPA

Tolo News: The National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) said that the recent dust storms in the country are due to climate changes and droughts in Afghanistan and Asian countries. This comes as dusty wind has engulfed the city of Kabul. “1.5 percent of the country is forest, we cannot reduce the air pollution. Also, the government has also been unable to take serious actions to prevent air pollution,” said Sayed Mohammad Sulaimankhail, an environmental issue analyst. “…There were 32 projects in Afghanistan with practical implementation but they were suspended by the Global Environment Facility due to political issues.” Click here to read more (external link).